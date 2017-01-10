WikiLeaks responds to ‘golden showers’ intel: This ‘is not an intelligence report’

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (John Stillwell/AFP)

On Tuesday night, BuzzFeed News released a 35-page dossier of “explosive — but unverified — allegations” that was compiled by an alleged former British intelligence official.

The report claims that President-elect Donald Trump, whose lawyer denied the entire report, engaged in “sexual perversion” and hired sex workers to perform “golden showers.”

BuzzFeed stood by its decision to publish the documents in full, noting that “Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the US government.” However, the documents are unverified at this time, as is the alleged British official.

WikiLeaks responded to the release of the report in a tweet that read, “35 page PDF published by Buzzfeed on Trump is not an intelligence report. Style, facts & dates show no credibility.”