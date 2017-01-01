Quantcast

‘Yeah, I’m lit. Who cares?’ CNN yanks Don Lemon off the air after he says 2017 was ‘awful’

David Edwards

01 Jan 2017 at 09:02 ET                   
Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin appear on CNN (screen grab)
Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin appear on CNN (screen grab)

CNN host Don Lemon spent his New Year’s Eve doing tequila shots and getting a piercing on live television. And eventually, his network decided to pull the plug.

More than three hours before midnight, Lemon began drinking on the air at a nightclub in New Orleans.

“This is way too early to start this,” co-host Brooke Baldwin warned.

As the night wore on, Kathy Griffin, co-host of CNN’s New York broadcast, pushed Lemon to get a nipple tattoo. But Baldwin cautioned the anchor not to take off his shirt on live television. Lemon opted for an ear piercing instead.

As the countdown hit midnight, Lemon could be heard telling Baldwin that 2016 was “awful” before CNN quickly cut the audio feed.

About 20 minutes later, Lemon was back on the air, promising that he would not be “as self-centered” in 2017.

“Are we going there, right now?” Baldwin gasped.

“People are saying that I’m lit,” Lemon noted moments later. “Yeah, I’m lit. Who cares?”

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
