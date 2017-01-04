‘You have to fight back’: Bernie Sanders says it’s time for progressives to stop despairing and get to work

Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).

Are you still feeling mopey after Donald Trump’s shocking win in November?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) wants you to snap out of it and get ready to fight.

In an interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, Sanders said now is not the time to feel despair over the election of Trump and a Republican Congress — rather, he said now is the time to get organized and fight back.

“Rachel, when people say ‘Ah, you know, I am giving up, I’m in despair,’ forget about that,” said Sanders. “You have to fight back as people have throughout the history of this country. Our people have stood up and fought back. And the most important point as I said a moment ago, all of these issues, the majority of the people are with us. We have got to go out and reach out to people.”

Sanders also pointed out that, as bad as things seem right now, we have to look at the broader context of history and see how things have in many ways improved for people.

“Well 60, 70 years ago, black kids in the South were going to segregated schools, could not drink in a white water fountain,” he said. “People fought back. A woman lost her run for president this year. A hundred years ago today women did not even have the right to vote, couldn’t go to the schools they wanted.”

Check out the full video below.