‘You literally caused the Iraq War’: Internet rips Judith Miller for blaming war deaths on Chelsea Manning

Elizabeth Preza

17 Jan 2017 at 18:44 ET                   
Judith Miller, formerly of the New York Times, said hacking investigation could be a 'tar baby' for Trump (Screen capture)
Fox News contributor Judith Miller raised eyebrows Tuesday after criticizing President Barack Obama’s decision to commute Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence.

The Obama administration announced it would commute Manning’s 35-year sentence, meaning the former U.S. Army soldier will only serve five more months in jail. Manning was convicted in July 2013 under the espionage act after leaking classified military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks.

Miller, the self-proclaimed “First Amendment activist” whose reporting on nonexistent weapons of mass destruction for the New York Times served to legitimize the Bush Administration’s push for the Iraq War, railed against President Obama’s commutation.

Miller, of course, is the same person who cited unnamed Bush administration officials, as well as disgraced Iraqi politician Ahmed Chalabi, in her 2002 reporting on Iraq’s (nonexistent) weapons of mass destruction stockpile. Senior Bush administration officials, including Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell, and Donald Rumsfeld, all cited Miller’s New York Times reporting to rally public support for the war.

Considering Miller’s inaccurate reporting on weapons of mass destruction played such a pivotal role in selling the Iraq War to the American people, internet users were quick to point out her blatant hypocrisy:

President Barack Obama awards the 2010 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Congressman John Lewis in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 15, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)
