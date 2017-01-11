Quantcast

‘Your sheet is showing’: Internet pounces on Tom Cotton for saying Cory Booker sounds like ‘T-Bone’

David Edwards

11 Jan 2017 at 16:37 ET                   
Tom Cotton speaks to Fox News (screen grab)
Tom Cotton speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was accused of casual racism on Wednesday after he compared Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ) to a fictional character named “T-Bone.”

At a Senate confirmation hearing for Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions, Booker testified that the Alabama Republican’s record on civil rights was disqualifying.

“Law and order without justice is unobtainable,” Booker told the committee. “They are inextricably tied together. If there is no justice, there is no peace.”

“In many times in his career, he has demonstrated a hostility toward these convictions,” the New Jersey Democrat said.

Cotton expressed his opinion of his colleague’s testimony in a tweet that referenced a character named “T-Bone,” who was at the center of some of the personal stories Booker has told on the campaign trail. Although Booker has described T-Bone as a “1,000 percent a real person,” many people close to him have acknowledged that the character is a work of fiction.

Many on Twitter suggested that Cotton’s tweet had racial implications.

