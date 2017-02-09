9th Circuit Court of Appeals refuses to reinstate Trump’s Muslim travel ban

Donald Trump speaks by phone to Vladimir Putin (White House)

On Tuesday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals conducted an hour-long phone hearing to determine the future of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Namely, three federal judges determined whether a restraining order against Trump’s travel ban would remain in place. The court announced a decision on the ban on Thursday, Feb. 9 and ultimately ruled unanimously against reinstating the travel ban.

Trump’s executive order, signed on Friday Jan. 27, 2017, sought to temporarily ban U.S. entry to people traveling from seven majority-Muslim countries: Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Syria. The order would ban travel from those countries for 90 days and suspend the admission of refugees for 120 days. The day after signing his controversial order, thousands showed up to airports across the country in solidarity to protest what many referred to as an anti-Muslim ban.

Last week, the implementation of the travel ban was halted by a Seattle federal judge, which prompted a tweetstorm from the president. Trump tweeted on Feb. 4 in response to the restraining order, “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The legal battle continued this week as the Trump administration demanded an immediate reinstatement of the travel ban. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, upon hearing responses and counter-responses from both sides, decided against its reinstatement.

Read the Court’s full opinion here.