Alec Baldwin confesses playing Trump on SNL is ‘strange’: ‘What is even more strange is this is real’

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on SNL (Photo: Screen capture)

In an exclusive interview with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin for Extra, Alec Baldwin responded to a critique from White House press secretary Sean Spicer that Baldwin’s impression of President Donald Trump is “mean.” Spicer was referencing Baldwin’s most recent impression of the president in a segment where he called world leaders.

“What is he supposed to say?” Baldwin said. “All those guys are working for Trump; they work for the president, and they are going to say what they need to say to fit in… That’s symbolic of where we’re at — we repeat back everything that Trump says.”

Baldwin confessed to his wife during the behind the scenes interview at SNL that he enjoys being part of playing Trump, but, “playing him is not a lot of fun. He’s tense, he’s angry, he’s pissed off, and that’s not fun to play.”

The president has been a critic of Baldwin’s SNL portrayal, taking to Twitter a number of times to express his discontent, calling the show “biased” and suggesting during the election that it was a “hit job” of “media rigging election.”

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show – nothing funny at all. Equal time for us? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

Baldwin added that when it comes down to the content of his impressions, he finds it “so weird” because, “we’re just repeating back what he says… Doing this is strange, but what is even more strange is this is real.”