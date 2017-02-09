Quantcast

Alec Baldwin confesses playing Trump on SNL is ‘strange’: ‘What is even more strange is this is real’

Erin Corbett

09 Feb 2017 at 21:52 ET                   
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on SNL (Photo: Screen capture)

In an exclusive interview with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin for Extra, Alec Baldwin responded to a critique from White House press secretary Sean Spicer that Baldwin’s impression of President Donald Trump is “mean.” Spicer was referencing Baldwin’s most recent impression of the president in a segment where he called world leaders.

“What is he supposed to say?” Baldwin said. “All those guys are working for Trump; they work for the president, and they are going to say what they need to say to fit in… That’s symbolic of where we’re at — we repeat back everything that Trump says.”

Baldwin confessed to his wife during the behind the scenes interview at SNL that he enjoys being part of playing Trump, but, “playing him is not a lot of fun. He’s tense, he’s angry, he’s pissed off, and that’s not fun to play.”

The president has been a critic of Baldwin’s SNL portrayal, taking to Twitter a number of times to express his discontent, calling the show “biased” and suggesting during the election that it was a “hit job” of “media rigging election.”

 

Baldwin added that when it comes down to the content of his impressions, he finds it “so weird” because, “we’re just repeating back what he says… Doing this is strange, but what is even more strange is this is real.”

