Alex Jones tells Jennifer Lopez to go get ‘gang-raped’ in Somalia after impassioned Grammy’s speech

Jennifer Lopez at Grammy's (screenshot)

InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was not pleased with singer Jennifer Lopez’s grammy speech on Sunday night. Lopez got political, telling the crowd, “At this particular point in history, our voices are needed more than ever.”

She then quoted author Toni Morisson and said, “This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self pity, no need for silence, and no room for fear. We do language. That is how civilizations heal.”

Jones responded in a segment calling Lopez a “tart,” before noting how “all the leftists from big foundations … hoard the money for themselves, like you know, the Clintons and Oprah, and all the rest of it.”

He continued, “And she’s up there, ‘Oh and we just gotta do something, it’s we’re so oppressed, it’s all so horrible, what will’ — Yes, let’s critique this — ‘it’s so terrible … and Trump wants to build factories for poor people.'”

“He doesn’t want to bring people in from Somalia where women are sold on slave box,” Jones declared. “Why don’t you go to Somalia for five minutes, lady, you’ll be gang raped so fast it’ll make your head spin.”

Watch the full clip below via Media Matters.

For Lopez’s full speech, see below.