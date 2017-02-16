Quantcast

Appeals court suspends proceedings over Trump’s travel ban after announcement new order forthcoming

Reuters

16 Feb 2017 at 21:00 ET                   
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf (L) reacts as her mother Fattoum (C) cries and her father Khaled (R) looks on after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday suspended proceedings over President Donald Trump’s travel ban for individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after Trump announced a new executive order would come soon.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had been mulling whether to reconsider its ruling temporarily suspending Trump’s directive. In a court order, the 9th Circuit said it would put that process on hold pending further developments.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

