Appeals court suspends proceedings over Trump’s travel ban after announcement new order forthcoming
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday suspended proceedings over President Donald Trump’s travel ban for individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after Trump announced a new executive order would come soon.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had been mulling whether to reconsider its ruling temporarily suspending Trump’s directive. In a court order, the 9th Circuit said it would put that process on hold pending further developments.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)
