Bill Maher takes credit for downfall of ’emotionally needy Ann Coulter wannabe’ Milo Yiannopoulos

Bill Maher (Photo: Screen capture)

Despite taking criticism for inviting disgraced right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos onto his show, Real Time host Bill Maher believes that it’s all worked out for the best in the end now that Yiannopoulos has left his position at Breitbart News.

In an interview with the New York Times, Maher said that he’s proud that he brought on Yiannopoulos, and he says that the former Breitbart editor’s appearance on his program paved the way for his rapid downfall.

“We had Milo on, despite the fact that many people said, ‘Oh, how dare you give a platform to this man,'” said Maher. “What I think people saw was an emotionally needy Ann Coulter wannabe, trying to make a buck off of the left’s propensity for outrage. And by the end of the weekend, by dinnertime Monday, he’s dropped as a speaker at CPAC. Then he’s dropped by Breitbart, and his book deal falls through. As I say, sunlight is the best disinfectant. You’re welcome.”

While Yiannopoulos’s career did come to a crashing halt shortly after his appearance with Bill Maher on Friday, what is being widely credited with hastening its demise was the widespread distribution of a video in which Yiannopoulos talked about the virtues of grown men having sexual relations with boys as young as 13 years old.

Nonetheless, Maher insisted to the Times that his appearance on his HBO show was a key factor in his rapid disgrace.

“And by the way, I wasn’t trying to get him removed from society,” Maher added. “I’m somebody who, many times, people have tried to make go away.”