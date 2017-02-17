Chris Wallace slams conservative media hypocrisy: ‘You shouldn’t fall into line’ when Trump attacks

Chris Wallace (screenshot)

Fox’s Chris Wallace spoke with host Harris Faulkner on Friday about President Donald Trump’s Thursday press conference, during which he attacked the “very dishonest media.”

Faulkner pointed to the discussion surrounding Trump’s take on the unfair media, asking, “Can you think of any examples of where the president might actually have had some strong points about false reporting? Because that was really what he was going after.”

Wallace noted that there has been negative reporting about Trump, particularly in the mainstream liberal media. He did note, however, that a lot of the coverage is “accurate reporting of things the president doesn’t like.”

He commented on the various leaks coming from the White House this past week, explaining that he can understand why the president wouldn’t like the media reports, but he said, “That doesn’t mean that the reporting of those facts, those leaks is fake in any way, shape, or form.”

Faulkner cited pushback against the press from Trump, asking whether it will impact the way the media covers him moving forward. Wallace, laughing, replied, “No, my experience has been, you know, when a president or any official tells what you should be doing … Just because the president or other powerful person says that, you shouldn’t fall into line.”

Wallace then recounted Fox News’ reporting of former President Barack Obama. “We got plenty of criticism at Fox from President Obama during the last eight years and we didn’t fall into line because of that, and I think most of the viewers out there salute us for not falling into line,” he said.

“If you don’t like the idea that President Obama is telling the press what to do, you can’t like it when it’s President Trump, somebody a lot of viewers here may admire, telling reporters what to do,” Wallace argued.

Watch the full clip below.