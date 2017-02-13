Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Christie gets called to D.C. for lunch Tuesday with Trump, sources reveal

NJ.com

13 Feb 2017 at 18:03 ET                   
Gov. Chris Christie and Donald Trump (NJ.com)

TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie is scheduled to have a lunch meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. The meeting comes as speculation intensifies that President Trump has grown unhappy with several members of his inner circle and their performance in the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Kremlin concerned Trump may be more ‘unpredictable’ than they had bargained for: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+