CNN’s Jake Tapper mocks Breitbart: Such a good doggy — go get your treat from Bannon

Eric W. Dolan

17 Feb 2017 at 13:27 ET                   
CNN's Jake Tapper (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday mocked the Trump-loving news outlet Breitbart on Twitter.

Stephen Bannon was the executive chairman of Breitbart. He is now Donald Trump’s chief strategist.

Tapper previously urged right-wing “attack dogs” to come after him, in response to a report that “Republican operatives were urging at least one conservative-friendly website to write” articles criticizing him.

