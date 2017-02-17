CNN’s Jake Tapper mocks Breitbart: Such a good doggy — go get your treat from Bannon
CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday mocked the Trump-loving news outlet Breitbart on Twitter.
@BreitbartNews Such a good doggy. Now go get your treat from Bannon. Arf!
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 17, 2017
Stephen Bannon was the executive chairman of Breitbart. He is now Donald Trump’s chief strategist.
Tapper previously urged right-wing “attack dogs” to come after him, in response to a report that “Republican operatives were urging at least one conservative-friendly website to write” articles criticizing him.
So now we sit and wait to see which obedient attack dog follows orders. Arf arf!! https://t.co/GXBrHDblQp
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 8, 2017
