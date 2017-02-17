D.L. Hughley blasts double standard on Trump’s ignorance: ‘I’m glad the first black president wasn’t that dumb’

D.L. Hughley appears on 'The View' (Screen cap).

Comedian D.L. Hughley was a special guest on ABC’s The View on Friday, and he offered a scathing assessment of President Donald Trump’s press conference on Thursday.

While commenting on the ignorance of some of Trump’s answers, Hughley compared him unfavorably to his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

“I look at Donald Trump and, I swear to God, I go, ‘I’m glad the first black president wasn’t that dumb,'” Hughley said, noting that conservatives would be having fits if Obama had “convorted with Russians” and was as “ill-informed” as Trump was.

Co-host Joy Behar, meanwhile, knocked Trump for simultaneously complaining about how unfairly he has been treated by the media while also using his power to bully reporters into submission.

“He’s got this dual thing going on at all times, which is not a healthy thing,” she remarked.

Hughley replied by comparing Trump to Joffrey in Game of Thrones, while wondering just what it was that tens of millions of Americans saw in him that they wanted to make him president.

Watch the whole video below.