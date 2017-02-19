Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Democrat member of Federal Elections Commission to make early exit: NYT

Reuters

19 Feb 2017 at 15:23 ET                   
(Photo: Erik (HASH) Hersman/Flickr)

A Democrat who sits on the U.S. Federal Election Commission (FEC) is planning to resign before her term expires amid frustrations about partisan gridlock, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

FEC Commissioner Ann Ravel told the Times in an interview she intended to submit her letter of resignation this week, a move that would open the door for President Donald Trump to make his own appointment to the panel.

“The ability of the commission to perform its role has deteriorated significantly,” Ravel told the newspaper.

“I think I can be more effective on the outside.”

Ravel said she was particularly frustrated about split votes among the FEC’s three Democrats and three Republicans. The lack of consensus among the FEC’s members has made it impossible to rein in campaign abuses, she said.

Ravel told the New York Times she planned to return to California, where she previously worked as a state regulator identifying dark money that flowed into state elections.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Mark Potter)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Maxine Waters: US policies on Russia are being dictated by a ‘Kremlin clan’ inside the White House
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+