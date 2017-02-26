Democratic Rep. blisters Trump on death of Navy SEAL in Yemen

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-CA (Facebook.com)

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) blasted Pres. Donald Trump on Sunday regarding the botched Jan. 28 raid in Yemen that killed 29 civilians and Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens — the first U.S. armed forces member to die under the Trump administration.

On Sunday, the New York Times launched a media counteroffensive against Trump’s repeated attacks on the newspaper and on the mainstream media in general.

Trump responded on Twitter, saying, “For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly!”

Rep. Lieu saw the tweet and answered, writing, “Note to @realDonaldTrump: Perhaps if you focused less on @nytimes and more on intelligence reports, SEAL Owens wouldn’t be dead right now.”

He followed up by saying, “I & others requested answers about #Yemen raid & death of SEAL Owens. @POTUS is stonewalling. What did Trump know?”

The posts included a link to a post at TheHill.com about Lieu and other Democrats’ demand to be briefed on exactly what happened on the night of the raid and where the planning went awry.

According to the Independent, Pres. Trump’s mishandled the raid that killed Owens from the outset. It was planned without sufficient intelligence, ground support or backup and Trump himself didn’t bother to report to the Situation Room during the raid, but in the White House residence, a break with longtime protocol.

William Owens, Sr., father of the fallen SEAL told the Miami Herald on Sunday that he wants a full investigation into the “stupid mission” that killed his son.

Owens, Sr. refused to meet with Trump when his son’s remains were flown back to Dover Air Force Base.

“Don’t hide behind my son’s death to prevent an investigation,” he told Trump via the Herald. “I want an investigation.”

“The government owes my son an investigation,” he said.

Currently, a controversy is swirling around a reportedly sent-and-deleted tweet from the president’s account that was sent about half an hour into the firefight that killed Owens.

Huffington Post and the Daily Mail both say that Trump or an aide tweeted at 5:50 p.m., “I will be interviewed by @TheBrodyFile on @CBNNews tonight at 11pm. Enjoy!” The tweet was up for around twenty minutes and purportedly then got deleted.

The Washington Post‘s archive of Trump tweets shows that the message was sent, but it is no longer online.