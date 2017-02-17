‘Don’t touch me’: CNN panel goes off the rails when Kayleigh McEnany accuses Charles Blow of ‘sinister motivations’

Charles Blow and Kayleigh McEnany (Photo: Screen capture)

A late-night CNN panel went off the rails fast when conservative Trump supporter Kayleigh McEnany slammed New York Times writer Charles Blow right off the bat.

“Don’t do that,” Blow began after McEnany touched his arm and claimed her liberal friends were being unfair. “Don’t touch me and say that’s your ‘sinister motivations.’ That’s not going to happen tonight.”

McEnany said that she would gladly scoot away from him. “You can scoot until you fall off that ledge,” Blow replied. “What I’m telling you is don’t touch me and while you’re saying I’m sinister.”

McEnany tried to play the tune: “we’re all Americans” and should play nice unless he doesn’t want to be that way.

“You are about to turn it from a civil conversation into me telling you — that is a very personal attack to say I don’t believe I’m an American. Don’t do that,” Blow replied.

McEnany said that Blow told her that she wasn’t even allowed to touch him.

“You’re not,” Blow replied.

McEnany tried to say that it was sad and Blow replied that it was only sad because she wanted it to be sad.

Watch the full exchange below: