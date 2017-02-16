Ex-CIA head slams Trump delusion: ‘He wanders between the real world and the world according to Trump’

Former Pentagon chief Leon Panetta, seen here in 2013, says the fight against the Islamic State group could last three decades (AFP Photo/Thierry Charlier)

Former CIA Director and former Sec. of Defense Leon Panetta is concerned that President Donald Trump is living in his own world.

In a Thursday interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Panetta explained his recent quote in a New York Times interview that he has “never been so nervous in my lifetime about what may or may not happen in Washington.”

After spending 50 years in public service, Panetta told Blitzer that Trump’s press conference was a “remarkable display” of his fears.

“We are living in the world according to Trump,” Panetta said. “You know, it’s tough to gauge this president by a standard that has been set by past presidents. This is a president like no other president we’ve ever had and he wanders between the real world and the world according to Trump. I guess my concern is that at some point the president of the United States has to get very serious with the American people and with the press about the challenges we face and what this president is going to do to deal with those challenges. If he simply continues to engage in this kind of personal attack, counterattack to the press, this reality TV kind of presentation, what I worry about is that not enough time is going to be focused on the real crises and the real threats that the country faces.”

Watch the full interview below: