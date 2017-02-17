‘He wants us to see Adonis and we see Shrek’: Terrorism analyst shreds Trump’s ‘narcissistic’ behavior

Phil Mudd (CNN/ YouTube)

CNN panelists discussed President Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to Florida, noting that “he needs this.” Senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson said, “For his spirit, and his soul, and how he feels about himself, he needs to be in that comfortable environment.”

The panelists seemed to agree that the president is just better when he’s out of town. Henderson commented on Trump saying previously how he wanted to be in the White House all the time working. “It’s not good for him,” she said. “He needs to be out … He’s like Home Alone meets Citizen Kane when he’s there.”

Political analyst Phil Mudd was then asked for his take, and whether he believes the president is “doing better” when he’s out of town. “I think this is pretty straightforward. Making this pretty complicated. This is a guy who looks in the mirror and he wants us to see Adonis and we see Shrek,” said Mudd.

“I mean it’s not that complicated.” Mudd went on to explain that the media gave Trump millions of dollars worth of free coverage during his campaign. He added, “What we have now is very simple. The man can’t take a punch and as soon as the punch gets turned on him, he turns on the people who make him look like Shrek.”

“We have a narcissistic president that can’t take a punch. It ain’t hard,” Mudd said.

