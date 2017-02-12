Ivanka Trump ‘scolded’ Kellyanne Conway for ‘dragging her brand into an ethics mess’: report

Ivanka Trump (ABC News)

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has reportedly “scolded” his top adviser for promoting her clothing line from the White House.

Although President Trump was said to have praised Kellyanne Conway after she appeared on Fox News and encouraged people to buy Ivanka’s products, the first daughter did not approve of the government-sponsored promotion, according to Politico.

A Trump administration official told CNN that Conway apologized to the president after the incident, but she later claimed on Twitter that “POTUS supports me.”

Ivanka, however, apparently did not share her father’s feelings.

“In her attempt to do Trump’s bidding, she may have crossed one of the people closer to Trump than herself — Ivanka Trump,” Politico’s Tara Palmeri reported on Sunday. “A source close to Trump said that his daughter scolded Conway for dragging her brand into an ethics mess and told her not to mention it again on TV.”

“This was a continuation of a conversation that Ivanka Trump had with her father weeks earlier about leaving her business out of the politics, that Conway wasn’t aware of,” the report added.