Kellyanne Conway at CPAC: Feminists protesting Trump ‘just have a problem with women in power’

Kellyanne Conway speaks at CPAC

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway revealed on Thursday that she refused to call herself a feminist because she is not “anti-male” or “pro-abortion.”

During an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C., Conway told the audience that the word “feminist” was never used in her childhood home.

“I was raised to be a strong and independent woman without anybody seeing the word feminist or have any political conversation,” she said. “We were taught to be freethinking, independent, look at your goals. And that old saying, ‘you can never go home’ is never true.”

Conway argued that women belong in the conservative movement, but she encouraged them not to called themselves feminists.

“It’s difficult for me to call myself a feminist in the classic sense because it seems to be very ant-male and it certainly is very pro-abortion,” she explained. “And I’m neither anti-male or pro-abortion.”

“Turns out there are a lot of women who just have a problem with women in power,” Conway added. “This whole sisterhood, this whole let’s go march for women’s rights. And you know, just constantly talking about what women look like or what they wear or making fun of their choices or presuming that they’re not as powerful as the men around, this presumptive negativity about women and power, I think, is very unfortunate.”

Watch the video below from C-SPAN, broadcast Feb. 23, 2017.