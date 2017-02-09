Kellyanne Conway refuses to say if she’ll be reprimanded — and offers ‘every woman should have a boss’ like Trump

Kellyanne Conway (Photo: Screen capture)

During an interview with Fox News, senior counselor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway was asked about her recent ethics flub during an interview earlier that day. During the press briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer said that Conway “has been counseled and that’s all we’re gonna go with. She’s been counseled on, on that subject, and that’s it.”

Conway refused to comment on what she was “counseled,” who “counseled” her and what any of the details were. When asked about the letter of concern from House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chair Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) and ranking member Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD), Conway said the president was not concerned.

“We’re aware of that letter and we’re reviewing that internally,” Conway told Fox. “I’m just really happy that I spent an awful lot of time with the president of the United States this afternoon and that he supports me 100 percent. We spoke about a range of matters and he supports me 100 percent, in fact, it was a very hearting moment. All I can say to America’s women is that at some point in your life you ought to have a boss who treated me the way that the president of the United States treated me today.”

