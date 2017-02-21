‘Kill all n****rs’: Virginia university probes ‘white power’ video of woman in Donald Trump mask

Woman wears Donald Trump mask in racist video (screen grab)

Old Dominion University revealed on Tuesday that it was investigating a hate-filled video that was posted on YouTube.

Throughout the video, which has now been removed due for violating YouTube’s community standards, a woman in a Donald Trump mask can be seen dancing and waving a firearm.

The woman wears a shirt with a picture of Donald Trump and the words, “My President Is White. Again.”

Messages on the screen read, “N****r History Month” and “Kill All N****rs,” while rap music playing in the background promotes lynching, white power and the Ku Klux Klan.

In a statement, Old Dominion University said that an investigation had been launched because the university’s logo could be seen in on a sweatshirt in the video.

“This is an outrageous act of hate and intolerance and we are sickened by this vile video. There is no place on this campus for hate and divisiveness,” the university said. “University administrators are taking this matter seriously and University police are investigating.”

“These types of incidents stand as a stark reminder that we must continue our resolve to educate on the importance of civility and inclusion. It is what we as a Monarch Nation stand for and represent every day.”