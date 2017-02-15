Kremlin denies allegations it violated US missile treaty
Russia is committed to honoring its international obligations, including in relation to missiles, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, responding to reports it had violated a treaty with the United States by deploying a new ground-based missile.
“Russia has been and remains committed to its international commitments, including to the treaty in question,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a daily telephone briefing.
“Nobody has formally accused Russia of violating the treaty,” he said.
On Tuesday, media reported, citing U.S. officials, that Russia had deployed a ground-launched cruise missile despite U.S. complaints that this violated an arms control treaty banning ground-based U.S. and Russian intermediate-range missiles.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn)