Kremlin dismisses report of Trump campaign contacts with Russian spies

Reuters

15 Feb 2017 at 04:58 ET                   
Russia's President Vladimir Putin makes his New Year's address to the nation in Moscow's Kremlin, December 31, 2015 (AFP Photo/Alexxey Druzhinin)

The Kremlin said on Wednesday an American media report, which said members of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign had contacts with Russian intelligence officials, was not based on any facts.

The New York Times, citing four current and former U.S. officials, reported on Tuesday that phone records and intercepted calls show that members of Trump’s campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election.

“Let’s not believe anonymous information,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters, noting that the newspaper’s sources were unnamed.

“It’s a newspaper report which is not based on any facts.”

Peskov, responding to a White House statement saying Trump expected Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine, also said the Kremlin had no intention of discussing its territorial integrity with foreign partners.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
