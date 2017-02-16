‘Little Jared complaining about me’: Ana Navarro slams Kushner for complaints about her Trump coverage

Ana Navarro on CNN's Don Lemon (Photo: Screen capture)

A Wall Street Journal report revealed Thursday that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner complained about media network CNN in a meeting with a senior executive of Time Warner Inc. in recent weeks. The report notes Kushner expressed concern over CNN’s “unfair coverage slanted against the president.”

Kushner reportedly named specific contributors of the news outlet with whom he has taken issue, specifically Ana Navarro and Van Jones who have both been outspoken critics of the president.

CNN’s spokeswoman issued a statement in response, noting, “Our journalism has never been stronger as we continue to hold the administration’s feet to the fire. Those are the facts.”

Navarro wasn’t shy, either, taking to Twitter to call out “Little boy Kushner,” as she said. “Little Jared complaining about me cuz I get under President Daddy-in-Law’s skin?” she wrote in a tweet. “Oh, baby boy, I’m so sorry.”

Really, Little Jared complaining about me cuz I get under President Daddy-in-Law’s skin? Oh, baby boy, I’m so sorry. https://t.co/4W8Sh9sHxy — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 17, 2017