‘LOOOOOOOOSER!’: The internet mocks Trump’s loss from the Ninth Circuit

Sarah K. Burris

09 Feb 2017 at 19:01 ET                   
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Not long after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals announced their ruling to stop the ban put in place by President Donald Trump’s executive order, the internet erupted with laughter, mockery and shame for the new leader.

“Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the Executive Order, the Government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all,” the court wrote in its repudiation of the order.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace noted that when Trump took office, he announced “there’s a new sheriff in town.” Wallace said that the “new sheriff” just got a “full stop sign” from the courts.

While their response was a professional and legally founded slam, the internet was not as polite. Check out the mockery below:

Trump didn’t take long to respond, saying that he would “SEE YOU IN COURT.” The mockery went even further from there.

