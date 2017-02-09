‘LOOOOOOOOSER!’: The internet mocks Trump’s loss from the Ninth Circuit

Not long after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals announced their ruling to stop the ban put in place by President Donald Trump’s executive order, the internet erupted with laughter, mockery and shame for the new leader.

“Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the Executive Order, the Government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all,” the court wrote in its repudiation of the order.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace noted that when Trump took office, he announced “there’s a new sheriff in town.” Wallace said that the “new sheriff” just got a “full stop sign” from the courts.

The "new Sheriff in town just got a full stop-sign" says Fox News's Chris Wallace pic.twitter.com/AArmOrQhrf — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) February 9, 2017

While their response was a professional and legally founded slam, the internet was not as polite. Check out the mockery below:

ATTN "this stay will be overturned by the 9th" @JeffKropf Whoops https://t.co/NUK6EvS9l2 — loadedorygun (@loadedorygun) February 9, 2017

"loser"

"complete loss"

"devastating loss"

"dramatic loss"

"unanimous loss"

↑ phrases news using to describe what decision means for Trump — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 9, 2017

You know @realDonaldTrump what's really good for losing your hate ban is wiping your tears with your daughter-wifes shitty clothes #losing — Twostepcub (@twostepcub) February 9, 2017

Any second now we're going to see a presidential meltdown https://t.co/qBa61RCFx3 — Zoey Bartlet-Young (@Zoey_Bartlet) February 9, 2017

Trump didn’t take long to respond, saying that he would “SEE YOU IN COURT.” The mockery went even further from there.

@realDonaldTrump are you tired of winning yet — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) February 9, 2017

@realDonaldTrump This is an "Easy F". You flunked your knowledge of our Constitution. Sad! — Laura Packard (@lpackard) February 9, 2017

@realDonaldTrump you realize this is a decision from a court, right? — Anthony Domanico (@ajdomanico) February 9, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Agreed. And the separation of powers just put you in your place, Donny. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 9, 2017

ALL CAPS MUST MEAN YOU'RE SUPER MAD @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/sszpY8GfXv — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) February 9, 2017

My man. That was the court. https://t.co/6Fx8aVVXFp — Scott Conroy (@ScottFConroy) February 9, 2017

Yes. That's how our Constitutional Republic works. https://t.co/ye6oI47eoq — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 9, 2017

@realDonaldTrump we've seen you in court several times so far. You've lost. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) February 9, 2017

The baller move for SCOTUS would be to deny cert. — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) February 9, 2017