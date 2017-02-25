‘Maybe Frederick Douglass can take his place’: Twitter rips Trump for backing out of WH Correspondents’ Dinner
On Saturday, Pres. Donald Trump announced that he would not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and Twitter users had a field day joking at the president’s inability to, well, take a joke.
Perhaps Trump was traumatized by what happened at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at which then-Pres. Barack Obama made Trump the butt of several jokes after Trump’s very public efforts to delegitimize and humiliate him by way of the “birther” canard and a demand to see Obama’s college transcripts.
Trump to the media: You're not breaking up with me. I'm breaking up with YOU. https://t.co/qza1fAMbTD
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 25, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump The good news is that if Trump wants to avoid places he's being made fun of, he'll never be able to go anywhere again.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) February 25, 2017
Maybe Frederick Douglass can take Trump's place.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 25, 2017
Bwwwaaak-Bwak-Bwak-Bwak https://t.co/q9s97nAUNj
— Hari Sevugan (@HariSevugan) February 25, 2017
Trump would be first the president to skip the WHCD since 1981. Reagan planned to attend, but had a pretty good excuse – he'd been shot
— Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) February 25, 2017
This is equivalent of calling a girl ugly because she didn't want to date you. They were about to boycott you anyway. Deuces https://t.co/mAm9nu2Bvv
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 25, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Emperor Trump can't take a joke? Precious snowflake runs the world's greatest nation but humor is too much for him. Weak!
— Kyre Stucklin (@DoingDiscovery) February 25, 2017
trump didn't write this and i can tell because
a) the apostrophe is in the right place
b) there is only one exclamation mark
c) it is mature pic.twitter.com/fY7OCaosUd
— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) February 25, 2017
And thus ends the strange experiment known as the WHCD?
— Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) February 25, 2017