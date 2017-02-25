Quantcast

‘Maybe Frederick Douglass can take his place’: Twitter rips Trump for backing out of WH Correspondents’ Dinner

David Ferguson

25 Feb 2017 at 18:08 ET                   
Pres. Donald Trump at rally in Melbourne, FL (Screen capture)

On Saturday, Pres. Donald Trump announced that he would not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and Twitter users had a field day joking at the president’s inability to, well, take a joke.

Perhaps Trump was traumatized by what happened at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at which then-Pres. Barack Obama made Trump the butt of several jokes after Trump’s very public efforts to delegitimize and humiliate him by way of the “birther” canard and a demand to see Obama’s college transcripts.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
