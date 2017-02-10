‘Maybe he had a case of the dumbass’: Ret. Army Gen. slams Flynn for thinking he’s ‘above the law’

Retired Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling (Photo: screen capture)

Retired Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling is not happy with Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn in President Donald Trump’s White House.

Reports surfaced late Thursday that confirm previous allegations that Flynn previously spoke with Russian officials before taking office. Doing so broke several laws.

Lt. Gen. Hertling confessed that it “pained” him to discuss Flynn because they served as officers together.

“He has shown a complete disrespect for the office of the president,” Hertling said.

He explained that as soldiers they have an obligation to lead with integrity and right now he sees an “integrity crisis.”

“The problem with Mike Flynn right now, I see it in three ways, either he’s had an extreme case of the dumb ass, he thinks he was above the law, or there was an integrity violation,” Hertling continued. “All three of those things is something we don’t want in someone who’s working next to the most powerful man in the world. And too, we have a president, you know, we say in the military, ‘An organization takes its lead from the top. And it becomes like the leader.’ We have seen a loose association with integrity from the entire administration, as you have seen tonight with Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway and now Mike Flynn. So, I think we have some problems in this area.”

Watch his full comments below: