McConnell says deep State Department budget cuts won’t pass
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he would not back slashing State Department funding as the Trump administration is expected to propose, adding that deep cuts would not pass the legislative chamber.
Speaking to reporters, McConnell also said Republicans, who control both the Senate and the House of Representatives, are still not in agreement on a healthcare plan to replace Obamacare.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion