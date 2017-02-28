Quantcast

McConnell says deep State Department budget cuts won’t pass

Reuters

28 Feb 2017 at 15:12 ET                   
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to the media after a weekly Senate caucus luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17, 2015. Photo by Yuri Gripas for Reuters.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he would not back slashing State Department funding as the Trump administration is expected to propose, adding that deep cuts would not pass the legislative chamber.

Speaking to reporters, McConnell also said Republicans, who control both the Senate and the House of Representatives, are still not in agreement on a healthcare plan to replace Obamacare.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey)

