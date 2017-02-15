Mika Brzezinski bans Kellyanne Conway from MSNBC’s Morning Joe: ‘It’s not happening here’

Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC)

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday announced that she would no longer allow Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, to be booked on Morning Joe.

“I know for a fact she tries to book herself on this show; I won’t do it,” Brzezinski announced on Wednesday’s Morning Joe. “I don’t believe in fake news or information that is not true. That is — everytime I’ve ever seen her on television something is askew, off, or incorrect.”

Brzezinski’s co-host, Joe Scarborough, defended Conway, insisting, “I don’t even think she’s saying something she knows to be untrue.”

“She’s just saying things just to get in front of the TV to prove her relevance because behind the scenes she’s not in these meetings and any reporter can ask anybody in that White House and they will say the same thing,” Scarborough opined. “She’s not in these meetings. So why does the president allow her to keep going out and spreading false information?”

Brzezinski, however, was resolute.

“Kellyanne Conway does not need to text our show, as long as I’m on it,” Brzezinski remarked. “It’s not happening here.”

