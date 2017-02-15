Quantcast

Mika Brzezinski bans Kellyanne Conway from MSNBC’s Morning Joe: ‘It’s not happening here’

David Edwards

15 Feb 2017 at 09:37 ET                   
Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC)

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday announced that she would no longer allow Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, to be booked on Morning Joe.

“I know for a fact she tries to book herself on this show; I won’t do it,” Brzezinski announced on Wednesday’s Morning Joe. “I don’t believe in fake news or information that is not true. That is — everytime I’ve ever seen her on television something is askew, off, or incorrect.”

Brzezinski’s co-host, Joe Scarborough, defended Conway, insisting, “I don’t even think she’s saying something she knows to be untrue.”

“She’s just saying things just to get in front of the TV to prove her relevance because behind the scenes she’s not in these meetings and any reporter can ask anybody in that White House and they will say the same thing,” Scarborough opined. “She’s not in these meetings. So why does the president allow her to keep going out and spreading false information?”

Brzezinski, however, was resolute.

“Kellyanne Conway does not need to text our show, as long as I’m on it,” Brzezinski remarked. “It’s not happening here.”

(h/t: The Hill)

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
‘Not totally in the loop’: Republicans fear Mike Pence has lost his spot in Trump’s inner circle
