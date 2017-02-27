Monday pro-Trump rallies a massive flop as event photos show tiny crowds

President Donald Trump last week called on his supporters to hold massive rallies on his behalf, and on Monday some of them did their best to meet his demands.

Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

However, although Trump predicted that pro-Trump rallies would be the “biggest of them all,” photos from around the country show sparsely attended events that at most show a couple hundred people in a given location.

Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale posted some photos that he’s seen around Twitter that show tiny crowds at assorted Trump rallies. Dale notes that pro-Trump news website Breitbart predicted the events would be “massive.”

Breitbart said today's pro-Trump rallies would be "MASSIVE." The photos I've seen so far: pic.twitter.com/3gnSaAayiz — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 27, 2017

More photos from today's MASSIVE pro-Trump rallies. pic.twitter.com/b6ofD1aP9Y — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 27, 2017

My last tweet Showing The Crowd from today's MASSIVE Trump rallies. pic.twitter.com/SuSn7L9ARh — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 27, 2017

Taking a look at specific locations, the pro-Trump rally in Raleigh, North Carolina featured a tiny crowd of dozens of people:

The crowds were similarly small in downtown Atlanta.

Huge Trump rally in downtown Atlanta today. pic.twitter.com/LVtL5kbbH9 — Kat241525 (@Kittlylane) February 27, 2017

the pro trump rally in Atlanta had literally tens of people pic.twitter.com/tGT1pAuokD — Craft Beer Dude (@SockinDingers) February 27, 2017

In St. Augustine, Florida, meanwhile, it appeared that maybe 100 people showed up to rally behind the president.

The local Tea Party called for a massive pro Trump rally in St Augustine, FL this AM. The is how many showed up. pic.twitter.com/eAaP5nLjHs — Trump's not my Pres (@Nysteveo2AOLcom) February 27, 2017

And in Denver, a local photographer estimates that around 200 people attended a pro-Trump rally in front of the state capitol.

Scores of Trump supporters rally at the CO capitol pic.twitter.com/fVtJfw4QCs — Sam Brasch (@samuelbrasch) February 27, 2017

Here, meanwhile, was the scene in Bellingham, Washington:

The big Trump rally happening now in Bellingham, WA. The energy is electric. People are coming out en masse to make America laugh again. pic.twitter.com/c3cwnhHmGf — Erica Melzer (@ladylovescode) February 27, 2017

For comparison, the first anti-Trump Women’s March in Washington, D.C. drew hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, while millions more marched with them in solidarity in cities around the country.