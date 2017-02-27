Quantcast

Monday pro-Trump rallies a massive flop as event photos show tiny crowds

Brad Reed

27 Feb 2017 at 15:07 ET                   
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump last week called on his supporters to hold massive rallies on his behalf, and on Monday some of them did their best to meet his demands.

However, although Trump predicted that pro-Trump rallies would be the “biggest of them all,” photos from around the country show sparsely attended events that at most show a couple hundred people in a given location.

Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale posted some photos that he’s seen around Twitter that show tiny crowds at assorted Trump rallies. Dale notes that pro-Trump news website Breitbart predicted the events would be “massive.”

Taking a look at specific locations, the pro-Trump rally in Raleigh, North Carolina featured a tiny crowd of dozens of people:

The crowds were similarly small in downtown Atlanta.

In St. Augustine, Florida, meanwhile, it appeared that maybe 100 people showed up to rally behind the president.

And in Denver, a local photographer estimates that around 200 people attended a pro-Trump rally in front of the state capitol.

Here, meanwhile, was the scene in Bellingham, Washington:

For comparison, the first anti-Trump Women’s March in Washington, D.C. drew hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, while millions more marched with them in solidarity in cities around the country.

