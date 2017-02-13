‘Never again’: Scott Baio steals anti-Holocaust slogan to attack Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka Trump

Scott Baio (YouTube)

Conservative actor Scott Baio appropriated a slogan used by Jews in Nazi concentration camps to lash out at the Nordstrom department store chain for dropping Ivanka Trump’s line of products.

In a tweet over the weekend, Baio shared a copy of his wife’s Nordstrom rewards summary, which indicated that the couple had spent $30,062.16 at the retailer in 2016.

“NEVER AGAIN!” Baio wrote, referencing the Twitter handles of Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Renee Baio.

The “never again” slogan was used by Jewish resistance fighters in the Nazi Warsaw Ghetto and was later adopted as the official motto of the Jewish Defense League (JDL).

According to Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel, the words became “more than a slogan” following the war.

“It’s a prayer, a promise, a vow,” Wiesel wrote. “There will never again be hatred, people say. Never again jail and torture. Never again the suffering of innocent people, or the shooting of starving, frightened, terrified children. And never again the glorification of base, ugly, dark violence. It’s a prayer.”

A day after Baio posted the “never again” tweet, he shared a photo of himself with his arms around a rabbi at an Orthodox Bar Mitzvah.