‘No challenge is to great’: Trump’s official inauguration portrait features an obvious typo

Donald Trump inaugural portrait (Twitter.com)

Pres. Donald Trump’s official 2017 inauguration portrait features the word “to” when its homonym “too” was what was required, a typo that apparently went undetected throughout the process of creating the design.

TheHill.com reported Sunday that the portrait — issued and sold through the U.S. Library of Congress — reads, “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach.”

“The error comes after the Department of Education misspelled author and civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois’s name in a tweet earlier on Sunday,” said The Hill’s Jennifer Calfas.

The Library of Congress website took down the page offering prints of the inaugural portrait for $16.95 once social media users pointed out the error. The Hill said the page went down between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on Sunday.