Obama ranked 12th in leadership as Donald Trump’s ratings hit lows

(Photo: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Barack Obama appears to be having a pretty good time lately. As the Trump administration lurched from crisis to crisis last week, the former president was sighted enjoying water sports with billionaire Richard Branson.

Obama’s legacy is still in the making, and will naturally be defined by which of his signature policies remains in four years—Donald Trump has pledged to upend everything from the Affordable Care Act to protections for Dreamers.

In the meantime, presidential historians have ranked him 12th among all Presidents in overall leadership.

“George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Theodore Roosevelt retain their top five status, while Dwight Eisenhower moves into the top five for the first time,” the press release reads.

“Former President Barack Obama enters the ranks for the first time in the number 12 position. Notably, his leadership category ratings range from number 3 for “Pursued Equal Justice for All,” to number 39 for “Relations with Congress.” His predecessor, George W. Bush, has benefitted somewhat from the passing of years: His ranking at number 33, is up three places from our 2009 survey. Dwight Eisenhower also advanced three spots since 2009, moving to the number 5 position from number 8 overall. Bill Clinton remains unchanged at number 15.”

Perhaps reflecting the changing times, Andrew Jackson dropped the most between 2009 and today, from 13th to 18th.

“Once again the Big Three are Lincoln, Washington and FDR – as it should be. That Obama came in at number 12 his first time out is quite impressive. And the survey is surprisingly good news for George W. Bush, who shot up a few notches,” said historian Douglas Brinkley.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s approval rating is at Obama’s all-time low, the Washington Post reports.