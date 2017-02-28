Oops: Kellyanne Conway repeatedly refers to historically black colleges as HCBUs (instead of HBCUs)

Kellyanne Conway speaks to Fox Business (screen grab)

Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway repeatedly used the wrong acronym on Tuesday to refer to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

During an interview on Fox Business, host Lou Dobbs asked Conway about a recent photo showing her with her feet on an Oval Office couch in a way that some found disrespectful.

“What happened is we had largest gathering of men and women to date in the Oval Office for a picture,” she explained. “These are the presidents and other leaders of the historically black colleges and universities. And they came to visit the White House. Of course, today, the president signed the executive order for HCBUs.”

“And I really want to thanks so many of them for coming to my defense because they were in the room and they know I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us. And I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that. I certainly meant no disrespect. I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”

Dobbs noted that President Barack Obama had also put his feet on Oval Office furniture and wondered if Conway was concerned by the “utter deplorable hypocrisy and venom of the left.”

“It is venomous, it is vicious,” she agreed. “People should take very seriously the import of their words, especially when they know I meant no disrespect.”

“I just want people to focus on the great work of the HCBU presidents,” Conway concluded. “And how honored we were to have them.”

Watch the video below from Fox Business, broadcast Feb. 28, 2017.