Paul Ryan vows Republican unity on healthcare overhaul

The White House and Congress are working together to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday, adding there are “no rival plans.”

Ryan, who has said a formal plan would be unveiled after U.S. lawmakers returned to Washington this week, told reporters that Republicans would ultimately be unified in their efforts to overhaul the law, known as Obamacare.

