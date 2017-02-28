Quantcast

Paul Ryan vows Republican unity on healthcare overhaul

Reuters

28 Feb 2017 at 13:16 ET                   
Paul Ryan attempts to duck questions about Trump's false tweets about voter fraud (Screen capture)

The White House and Congress are working together to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday, adding there are “no rival plans.”

Ryan, who has said a formal plan would be unveiled after U.S. lawmakers returned to Washington this week, told reporters that Republicans would ultimately be unified in their efforts to overhaul the law, known as Obamacare.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)

