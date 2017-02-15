Psychiatric drugs haven’t improved for decades. So researchers are scouring the brain for leads
Katie first spoke with a demon when she was 14. He perched on the edge of her bed, and would persistently urge her to do bad things – like blow up her Arkansas high school. She spoke to God, too. Her parents, Pentecostal Christians, believed her visions made her special. So she received no therapy, and…
