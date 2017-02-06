Quantcast

Reporter fires back at Trump: No evidence media covers up terror attacks ‘or whatever he’s imagining’

Eric W. Dolan

06 Feb 2017 at 15:26 ET                   
Philip Rucker, the White House Bureau Chief for The Washington Post, on MSNBC (Screenshot)

Philip Rucker of the Washington Post pushed back against President Donald Trump’s claim that the media refuses to cover terrorist attacks.

Speaking at the MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, Trump said terrorism has “gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported.”

“And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that,” he added.

“I was watching the president’s speech on television and thinking, what on Earth is he talking about?” Rucker said on MSNBC. “Of course we cover terror attacks. It’s one of the biggest news stories every time it happens around the world.”

“I don’t know where he gets his information. In his speech, we should note, he did not mention any examples. There was no evidence that the media is somehow ignoring terrorist attacks in an effort to collude with ISIS or whatever he’s imagining. We do cover terrorist attacks.”

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
