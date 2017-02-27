Quantcast

Republicans will fail in Obamacare repeal bid: top Senate Democrat

Reuters

27 Feb 2017 at 14:46 ET                   
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gestures at a news conference on Amtrak funding on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate predicted on Monday that Republicans would fall short of their stated goal of repealing former Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

“The odds are very high we will keep ACA,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at a news conference, referring to the Affordable Care Act, which is commonly known as Obamacare. “It will not be repealed.”

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

