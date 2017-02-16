Russia-linked ex-Trump adviser Carter Page compares himself to MLK in batsh*t crazy letter to DOJ

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page gives an interview with RT (Screen cap).

Carter Page, a former adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, has written a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice blaming former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her campaign for accusations that he has been colluding with the Russian government.

Page, a former investment banker who has made a name for himself attacking the United States government on Russian state media outlets, gave The Intercept a copy of a letter he wrote to the DOJ asking it to investigate “the severe election fraud in the form of disinformation, suppression of dissent, hate crimes and other extensive abuses led by members of Mrs. Hillary Clinton’s campaign and their political allies last year.”

At issue, according to Page, are accusations that he has maintained significant contacts with Russian intelligence officials during and after his time as a Trump foreign policy adviser.

Specifically, Page says that the Clinton campaign was behind these accusations, which he believes are an attempt to silence him from speaking his mind.

“The actions by the Clinton regime and their associates may be among the most extreme examples of human rights violations observed during any election in U.S. history since Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was similarly targeted for his anti-war views in the 1960’s,” writes Page.

Recent reports have claimed that law enforcement officials are investigating former Trump campaign advisers Paul Manafort, Carter Page and Roger Stone for their links to Russia, and both the New York Times and CNN reported this week that intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between Trump campaign officials and Russian intelligence agencies.

Read Page’s entire letter to the DOJ at this link.