Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Scientists spotted a supernova just hours after it exploded

Popular Science

13 Feb 2017 at 12:36 ET                   
SN 2013f

Its dying gasps could reveal what makes stars go out with a bang Ofer Yaron Artist illustration of the supernova SN 2013fs, located in a nearby galaxy. Talk about going out with a bang. Stars that are about 10 times more massive than the Sun tend to die in colossal explosions called supernovae. Scientists aren’t sure…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Voters brilliantly troll Jason Chaffetz with bills after he accuses them of being paid protesters
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+