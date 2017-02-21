Sean Spicer snaps at Anne Frank Center: Trump condemns hate and ‘it’s never good enough’ for them

Sean Spicer (Fox/screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday lashed out at the Anne Frank Center for expressing dissatisfaction about President Donald Trump’s reluctance to condemn rising anti-Semitism in the United States.

Trump on Tuesday denounced hate crimes against Jewish people, but the Center noted in a statement that the president’s remarks had come woefully late.

“His statement today is a pathetic asterisk of condescension after weeks in which he and his staff have committed grotesque acts and omissions reflecting anti-Semitism, yet day after day have refused to apologize and correct the record,” the statement said. “Make no mistake: The Antisemitism coming out of this Administration is the worst we have ever seen from any Administration.”

During the White House press conference on Tuesday, Spicer complained that Trump’s actions were “never good enough” for organizations like the Anne Frank Center.

“The president has made clear since the day he was elected, and frankly going back to the campaign, that he is someone who seeks to unite this country,” Spicer said. “He brings a diverse group of folks into his administration, both in terms of actual positions and people who he sought the advice of.”

“And I think he has been very forceful with his denunciation of people who seek to attack people because of their hate, because of their religion, because of their gender, because of the color of their skin,” he continued. “And it’s something he’s going to continue to fight and make very, very clear that [it] has no place in this administration.”

“But it’s ironic that no matter how many times he talks about this, it’s never good enough.”

