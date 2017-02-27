Shep Smith slams Trump’s hypocrisy over sources: Your White House regularly offers anonymous comment

Shep Smith (Fox News screengrab)

Shep Smith asked a series of questions about President Trump’s ties with Russia in a Monday segment, pointing to the ongoing scandal within the administration. Smith touched on whether the federal government should appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the matter; however, some Republicans, including Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) are asking, “for what?”

“The leaks are not the news,” said Smith, “the substance is the news. President Trump has already cracked down on those leaks, and last week said news outlets should not be allowed to use anonymous sources.” He pointed out the hypocrisy of such a request, noting, “Still, officials in President Trump’s own White House regularly ask to remain anonymous when speaking to Fox News and others.”

“In other words, while saying reporters should stop using anonymous sources, the White House offers anonymous sources to reporters.”

Watch the full clip below.