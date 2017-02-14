‘That makes no sense’: Matt Lauer nukes Kellyanne Conway’s attempt to sweep Flynn scandal under the rug

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway appears on 'Today' on NBC (Screen cap).

Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway went onto NBC’s Today on Tuesday to try to sweep the Michael Flynn scandal under the rug — but host Matt Lauer wouldn’t let her get away with it.

On Monday afternoon, Conway insisted publicly that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had the full confidence of President Donald Trump, despite the fact that Flynn would be forced to resign from his position mere hours later.

While being interviewed by Matt Lauer on Tuesday morning, Conway tried to claim that Flynn really did have Trump’s full confidence right up until Monday evening, when it became apparent that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his discussions with Russian officials about American sanctions.

“I think misleading the vice president really was the key here,” Conway told Lauer. “I spoke with the president this morning, and he asked me to speak on his behalf, and to reiterate that Mike Flynn had resigned. He decided that this situation had become unsustainable for him.”

Lauer, however, refused to let this statement slide.

“You’re saying that was the straw that broke the camel’s back, but the White House knew about that last month when the Justice Department warned the White House that… Gen. Flynn had not been completely honest in characterizing that conversation with the Russian ambassador,” he countered.

Conway replied that Flynn had retained the full confidence of the president throughout this ordeal until Monday night, when “obviously the situation had become unsustainable.”

“Kellyanne, that makes no sense!” Lauer shot back. “Last month, the Justice Department warned the White House that Gen. Flynn had mislead them!”

