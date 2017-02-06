Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The House Science Committee claims scientists faked climate change data—here’s what you should know

Popular Science

06 Feb 2017 at 17:47 ET                   
The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported in 2013 that ice loss from Antarctica probably increased from 30 billion tonnes a year in the decade to 2001 to 147 billion tonnes annually in the following decade (AFP Photo/Torsten Blackwood)

Even if NOAA fabricated data, the evidence still supports climate change Donald LeRoi, NOAA Southwest Fisheries Science Center Climate scientists have worked hard for decades to prove climate change. Why is the US House Committee on Science, Space and Technology working so hard not to believe them? On Sunday February 5th, the U.S. House of Representatives…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Colbert eviscerates ’so-called president’ Trump’s ‘bullsh*t’ voter fraud investigation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+