The NRA’s chief just unleashed a frightfully bonkers CPAC speech — here’s three of the craziest clips

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre addresses CPAC 2017 (Screen cap).

National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre fired up the crowd at CPAC on Friday by angrily denouncing the protest movement against President Donald Trump, which he declared to be bordering on “terrorism.”

During his talk at CPAC, LaPierre told conservatives that, despite their victories in last November’s elections, their nightmare may “just be beginning.”

“Right now, we face a gathering of forces that are willing to use violence against us,” he said. “The leftist movement in this country right now is enraged. Among them, and behind them, are some of the most radical political elements there are. Anarchists, Marxists, communists, and the whole rest of the left-wing socialist brigade.”

LaPierre also noted that “many of these people hate everything America stands for,” including “democracy” and “free-market capitalism.”

All of these activists, LaPierre continued, were funded by left-wing billionaires such as George Soros, and are also “angry,” “militant,” and “willing to engage in criminal violence.”

LaPierre also said that the left-wing media has been engaging in a plot to call conservatives “evil names” until conservatives “explode” in anger — and those explosions are then recorded on video and played over and over on the news to make conservatives look bad.

In addition to all this, the NRA boss pointed out to the audience that “another definition of terrorism is violence in the name of politics,” which was a clear attempt to link anti-Trump protesters to terrorists.

And it wasn’t just protesters that LaPierre linked to terrorism, as he also said that “judicial activism” — such as the rulings that shut down President Donald Trump’s travel ban executive order — was “a form of violence against our constitutional system.” Such rulings, he declared, were akin to “throwing a Molotov cocktail” at the Constitution.

LaPierre also reserved some venom for people in the intelligence community, whom he said should be “tracked down and hanged for treason” for allegedly leaking details of the president’s conversations with foreign leaders.

Watch clips of the speech below.