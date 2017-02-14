Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘These things happen’: Sen. John Thune says cut Trump a break on Flynn scandal because he’s new

David Edwards

14 Feb 2017 at 09:45 ET                   
Alisyn Camerota speaks to John Thune (CNN/screen grab)

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) on Tuesday downplayed the ousting of President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

While speaking to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Thune presented Flynn’s apparent lies about secret dealings with Russia as just another White House firing.

“If you have a member of your team that’s not getting the job done or you have questions about actions they’re taking, that you take decisive action to address that, which they did,” the South Dakota Republican asserted.

“These things happen, there’s no questions about that,” he continued. “There are going to be members of the team sometimes who get out over their skis and have to be reined in. In this case, it meant this general’s removal.”

Moving forward, Thune encouraged the government to focus on “the important work of securing the country and protecting Americans.”

“That’s what most Americans want to see coming out of this. They know those things happen. Particularly in a new administration. They’re still getting — developing the inner workings between the pieces of their national security team. In this case, they made a strong a decisive move.”

Watch the video below from CNN, broadcast Feb. 14, 2017.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Kellyanne Conway thanks Fox News for blaming Flynn debacle on leakers who exposed Russia calls
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+