This is what America looked like before the EPA cleaned it up

Popular Science

26 Feb 2017 at 08:47 ET                   
International Paper Company Mill at Jay on the Androscoggin River 06/1973 -- EPA

It wasn’t pretty In 1970, Republican President Richard Nixon signed an executive order creating the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It was a time when pollution made many of our nation’s rivers and streams unsafe for fishing or swimming. Back then, New York City’s air pollution was so thick that you often couldn’t see the…

