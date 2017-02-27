‘Tick tock, motherf*ckers!’: John Oliver is still waiting for that Republican alternative to Obamacare

John Oliver (HBO)

This week on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Oliver ripped the Republican Party for voting to repeal Obamacare before they have any form of alternative idea to replace it.

“Obamacare is not perfect,” he said. “It had and has serious flaws.”

The Healthcare.gov website was broken on the first day of the rollout, Oliver said, and Pres. Barack Obama made a promise he couldn’t keep, that people would be able to keep their current doctors and plans under the ACA.

“Republicans have happily complained about the flaws in the law, taken no responsibility for fixing them and in fact have often undermined the whole thing. But that time is now over,” said Oliver.

“It is their turn to present a plan,” he said, “and the clock is ticking. Insurance companies are deciding right now whether to even offer Obamacare plans for next year.”

So far, in terms of an alternative plan, Republicans have “got nothing,” he said. They stall, they delay, they make promises, but so far there’s been no evidence of any progress.

Time is running out for the GOP, though, he said, “Tick tock, motherf*ckers!”

Watch the video, embedded below: